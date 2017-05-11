PARIS May 11 SFR Group's sports channel has acquired the full French TV rights for the Champions League soccer tournament, said a source familiar with the matter, confirming an earlier report in L'Equipe newspaper.

The source added that SFR would spend 350 million euros ($381 million) annually for the Champions League rights, with SFR also getting the rights in France for the Europa League soccer tournament.

