PARIS Oct 6 France's financial market watchdog
said on Wednesday it had blocked Altice's buyout offer for SFR
on the grounds it lacked information for minority shareholders
to judge it.
The AMF watchdog blocked on Tuesday Altice's offer to buy
the SFR shares it did not already own in a move Altice's CEO
described as "totally incomprehensible".
Explaining its decision a day later, the AMF said that
Luxembourg-based Altice had provided "imprecise" information
about how SFR would compensate its mother company that was
needed by minority shareholders to analyse the offer.
The AMF said the offer was not rejected because of the
exchange offer itself, even though it was at the lowest point in
a range an independent appraiser came up with.
"In this context, it is therefore not possible to consider
that the information provided to the minority shareholders,
including the basis of the selected exchange ratio, is complete,
intelligible and consistent" with French rules, the AMF said in
a statement.
Altice, a telecoms and media group controlled by
Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, had wanted to simplify
the group's structure by exchanging 8 Altice class A shares for
5 SFR Group shares for the 22.25 percent of SFR shares it does
not own.
Altice CEO Michel Combes told Reuters after the deal was
blocked that the company would move on, although he added it
might also appeal the decision.
