BRIEF-Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group elects chairman and appoints general manager and CFO
May 15Shanghai Jiabao Industry & Commerce Group Co Ltd :
PARIS Oct 4 French financial markets regulator AMF said on Tuesday that Altice's all-share buyout offer for SFR, does not comply with rules.
Altice, the Luxembourg-based telecoms and media group controlled by Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, has said it wants to simplify the group's structure by exchanging 8 Altice class A shares for 5 SFR Group shares for the outstanding 22.25 percent of SFR shares it does not own.
AMF said it will publish a detailed decision soon.
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Ingrid Melander)
* Says it and unit ESOTERIC COMPANY will offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old to 63 years old as of July 15 and has worked for three years, as well as reemployed people whose contracts will expire after July 15