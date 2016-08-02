PARIS Aug 2 French telecoms operator SFR
aims to reach an agreement with unions this week on
severance pay for 5,000 job cuts, a union official said on
Tuesday.
The redundancy package averages 2.5 months of salary per
year of service, Abdelkader Choukrane, an official for UNSA,
SFR's biggest union, said confirming an earlier report by
Reuters.
A spokesman for SFR said the negotiations with unions were
ongoing and declined to comment on the specifics of the
potential agreement.
SFR aims to cut 1,000 jobs in 2016 and 4,000 more from
mid-2017, Choukrane said.
The job cuts represent a third of SFR's total staff.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain. Editing by Jane Merriman)