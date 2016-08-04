(Updates with SFR's letter to employees)

PARIS Aug 4 SFR signed an agreement with unions on Thursday on its voluntary redundancy plan that would affect up to 5,000 jobs or a third of the French telecoms group's staff.

SFR offered a redundancy package averaging 2.5 months of salary per year of service, a source told Reuters earlier.

Under the terms of the agreement, SFR will cut 1,000 jobs as soon as 2016 and 4,000 more from mid-2017, the union source said.

In a letter sent to the 15,000 SFR employees and obtained by Reuters, the management said that all departures till mid-2019 would be voluntary and pledged that SFR's telecom unit's headcount would not go below 10,000.

SFR did not give any details on the redundancy package in its email to employees. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva and Alexandra Hudson)