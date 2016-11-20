PARIS Nov 20 Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand Meheut, ousted last year by Vincent Bollore who controls the TV group's parent company Vivendi, is to join the board of SFR Group, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

SFR declined to comment. The move was first reported by Les Echos newspaper.

Meheut, 65, ran the pay-tv group Canal+ for 13 years. He joins SFR, the French arm of businessman Patrick Drahi's Altice NV holding company, as it seeks to enter the arenas of broadcast sport, tv series and cinema and as Canal+ sees a drop in customers.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Marine Pennetier, editing by Andrew Callus and Louise Heavens)