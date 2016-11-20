PARIS Nov 20 Former Canal+ chairman Bertrand
Meheut, ousted last year by Vincent Bollore who controls the TV
group's parent company Vivendi, is to join the board of
SFR Group, a source with knowledge of the situation
said.
SFR declined to comment. The move was first reported by Les
Echos newspaper.
Meheut, 65, ran the pay-tv group Canal+ for 13 years. He
joins SFR, the French arm of businessman Patrick Drahi's Altice
NV holding company, as it seeks to enter the arenas of
broadcast sport, tv series and cinema and as Canal+ sees a drop
in customers.
