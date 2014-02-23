PARIS Feb 23 French cable firm Numericable
is in talks to buy mobile operator SFR in a deal that
would value the unit of media group Vivendi at more
than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion), Les Echos newspaper
reported on its website on Sunday.
Vivendi has already reached an agreement in principle to
sell SFR to Numericable, and the parties aim to reach a firm
deal in a few weeks, the newspaper said. Numericable is 40
percent owned by Altice, the holding company of founder Patrick
Drahi.
Vivendi was not immediately reachable for comment. Altice
declined to comment.
The transaction under discussion would see Altice have a
majority stake in the combined group, while Vivendi would hold
32 percent, according to Les Echos.
The deal would be carried out via about 8 billion euros of
debt and would lead to synergies of 6 billion, the paper added.
Vivendi's former cash cow, SFR has been hammered by a price
war started when rival Iliad undercut it with its
low-cost "Free Mobile" offer, forcing it to spend money to try
and keep clients.
Cable operator Numericable, which listed on the stock market
in November in France's biggest initial public offering since
2009, had previously been seen as a potential takeover target
for SFR and rival Bouygues Telecom.
Altice also owns French and Belgian cable companies and
mobile operations in Israel, and itself listed on the stock
exchange at the end of last month.
Altice, built via a decade of acquisitions, is surfing a
wave of investor interest in the European cable sector as a
growing number of consumers turn to these companies for
television and broadband at faster speeds and lower prices than
from telecoms rivals.
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud; Writing by
James Regan; Editing by Eric Walsh)