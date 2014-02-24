PARIS Feb 24 Vivendi and Altice are in discussion over a tie-up between mobile operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, sources close to the talks said on Monday.

The deal would see Vivendi keep a minority stake in the newly merged company, the sources told Reuters.

Les Echos newspaper earlier reported that Numericable was in talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).

A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in the report beyond saying that no memorandum of understanding had been signed at this stage.

