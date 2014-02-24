PARIS Feb 24 Vivendi and Altice
are in discussion over a tie-up between mobile
operator SFR and cable firm Numericable, sources close
to the talks said on Monday.
The deal would see Vivendi keep a minority stake in the
newly merged company, the sources told Reuters.
Les Echos newspaper earlier reported that Numericable was in
talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi
at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).
A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in
the report beyond saying that no memorandum of understanding had
been signed at this stage.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by
Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)