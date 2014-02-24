UPDATE 4-Pence says United States will honour refugee deal with Australia
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
PARIS Feb 24 No memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed between Vivendi and Numericable on a takeover deal for mobile operator SFR, a Vivendi spokesman said on Monday.
Les Echos newspaper reported on Sunday that French cable firm Numericable was in talks to buy SFR in a deal that would value the unit of Vivendi at more than 15 billion euros ($20.6 billion).
A Vivendi spokesman declined to comment on the details in the report beyond saying that no MOU had been signed. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Writing by Natalie Huet, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* U.S. President Trump called resettlement plan a "dumb" deal (Adds Australian Senate inquiry report, paragraphs 12-13)
NEW YORK, April 21 The cast of a new adaptation of dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" insisted on Friday they did not set out to make a feminist statement, but some hoped the TV show would inspire viewers to take political action.