PARIS, Sept 13 French telecoms group Numericable
could face a fine of up to 500 million euros ($560.45
million) for taking over SFR before being authorised to do so by
competition authorities, Les Echos daily wrote on its website on
Tuesday.
"There is a lot of evidence that Numericable took control of
SFR before it should have," the financial daily quoted an
unnamed source as saying.
A spokesman for the telecoms group declined to comment.
France's competition watchdog could not be reached.
French competition watchdog chief Bruno Lasserre said in
July he expected a probe into whether the two companies
coordinated their commercial strategies would conclude in the
fourth quarter before the merger got the green light.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
