PARIS, Sept 13 French telecoms group Numericable could face a fine of up to 500 million euros ($560.45 million) for taking over SFR before being authorised to do so by competition authorities, Les Echos daily wrote on its website on Tuesday.

"There is a lot of evidence that Numericable took control of SFR before it should have," the financial daily quoted an unnamed source as saying.

A spokesman for the telecoms group declined to comment. France's competition watchdog could not be reached.

French competition watchdog chief Bruno Lasserre said in July he expected a probe into whether the two companies coordinated their commercial strategies would conclude in the fourth quarter before the merger got the green light. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Susan Thomas)