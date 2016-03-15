(Refocuses story on mobile business, adds share price, company
By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic
PARIS, March 15 France's SFR said it would
accelerate investment in high-speed mobile internet services to
try to catch up with rivals after losing about 1 million mobile
customers last year.
Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi's Altice
holding company, which has been running France's second-largest
telecoms operator since January 2015, has been losing mobile and
broadband subscribers to competitors as it overhauls tariffs and
focuses on savings to boost profits.
As of this month, SFR had deployed 4,951 high-speed 4G
mobile internet antennas, lagging behind market leader Orange
with 8,612 antennas and also trailing Bouygues Telecom
and Iliad's Free Mobile, according to the
French frequency agency.
SFR "confirms its plan to reach 4G network parity with the
market leader by the end of 2017," it said in a statement.
Analysts see SFR benefiting from the potential 10 billion
euro sale of Bouygues Telecom to top rival Orange as Bouygues
Telecom would have to shed assets to ease competition concerns.
Shares in Numericable-SFR were up more than 3
percent by 0915 GMT. The stock has rallied 15 percent in the
last week.
SFR cut investments last year by 2 percent to 1.86 billion
euros ($2.07 billion). It gave no forecast for 2016. Analysts at
Jefferies expect annual capital expenditure to reach 2.2 billion
euros in 2016 and 2017.
The telecoms operator made 755 million euros in cost savings
last year, helping it to achieve a core operating margin over
the period of 35 percent based on a profit of 3.86 billion.
Mobile subscribers fell from 22.94 million at end-2014 to 21.95
million at end-2015.
Altice, which has cable and telecoms operations in Europe,
the United States and Israel, said in a separate statement that
core operating profit grew 18 percent to 6.67 billion euros
($7.42 billion) last year.
Altice said it expected an improving trend in the group's
revenue on a consolidated basis and mid-single digit percentage
growth in core operating profit this year. It also forecast 2016
operating free cash flow would be flat to slightly down because
of higher investments.
Altice shares were down 3.8 percent at 0900 GMT. Analysts at
ING and Kepler Cheuvreux cited disappointment with the cash flow
guidance.

