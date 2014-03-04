PARIS, March 4 Bouygues will submit an
offer on Wednesday to buy Vivendi's telecom unit SFR and will
make pledges on jobs and network investments to win support for
its bid, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.
Bouygues, France's third-biggest mobile operator, is willing
to sell mobile spectrum and some of its mobile antennas to
address regulators' concerns that the combination with SFR, the
second-biggest player, would create too large of a company, said
one of the people.
Bouygues declined to comment on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Leila Abboud, Gwenaelle Barzic;
Editing by Nick Vinocur)