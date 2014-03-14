ZURICH, March 14 Swiss engineering components
firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S said on Friday it would ask shareholders
to vote on the creation of share capital at its annual general
meeting in April, opening the way for the company to go public
in the next 12 months.
The firm, which makes components and fastenings for the
automotive and construction industries, as well as miniature
screws for smartphones and tablets, said it planned to float on
the stock market by around April 2015.
About a fifth of the firm's share capital is held by some
650 employees, while the founding families Huber and Stadler
plan to retain a majority holding after the initial public
offering (IPO), SFS said.
The capital will be used to expand its business, strengthen
its equity base and secure long-term financing for a 2012
acquisition, the company said.
SFS, which employs 7,000 full-time workers, posted a rise in
net profit to 86.5 million Swiss francs ($99.1 million) in 2013
from 73.5 million the previous year.
($1 = 0.8727 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)