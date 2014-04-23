ZURICH, April 23 Swiss engineering components
firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S said it seeks to raise as much as 349
million Swiss francs ($394.08 million) by issuing new shares
when it lists on the Swiss bourse next month.
The firm, which makes components and fastenings for the
automotive and construction industries, as well as miniature
screws for smartphones and tablets, will offer more than 5
million new shares at between 57 and 69 francs.
In addition to that, the founding family will also sell 4.9
million existing shares in the listing, which together will
bring the company's free float to 26.7 percent.
The company's first trading day is planned for May 7.
SFS plans to use the IPO proceeds for growth by expansion as
well as acquisitions and general business.
Credit Suisse and UBS are joint global
coordinators on the share issue, which begins book-building on
Wednesday.
($1 = 0.8856 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan)