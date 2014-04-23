* SFS to sell 5 mln shares between 57 and 69 Sfr

ZURICH, April 23 Swiss firm SFS IPO-SFSH.S plans to raise as much as 349 million Swiss francs ($394 million) in an initial public offering (IPO), the largest of three Swiss listings within a few weeks as investor confidence returns to stock markets.

SFS said it will offer more than 5 million new shares at between 57 and 69 francs next month. The founding family will also sell 4.9 million existing shares in the listing, which together will bring the company's free float to 26.7 percent.

SFS - which makes components and fastenings for the automotive and construction industries as well as screws for smartphones and tablets - plans to use the proceeds for growth by expansion as well as acquisitions and general business.

Credit Suisse and UBS are joint global coordinators on the issue and bookbuilding starts on Wednesday.

The company's first trading day is set for May 7.

European IPOs soared 191 percent to hit $15.2 billion worth of stock - the highest since 2000, according to Thomson Reuters first-quarter data, and the best first quarter since 2011.

Bravofly Rumbo Group, an online travel group, raised 105 million francs in its April 15 IPO, while lender Thurgauer Kantonalbank's proceeds from its April 7 listing were 160 million francs. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Ireland)