WILMINGTON, Del Feb 3 Robert Sillerman will resign in the next 60 days from SFX Entertainment, the bankrupt electronic dance music promoter and concert organizer he founded, a company attorney said on Wednesday.

Sillerman will remain chairman of the board, SFX attorney Nancy Mitchell told a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Wilmington, Delaware. Sillerman will be replaced on an interim basis by Michael Katzenstein, the company's chief restructuring officer.

Sillerman agreed to resign as part of SFX's debt-cutting deal reached with its bondholders, who agreed to convert the $300 million they are owed into ownership of the company.

The company filed for bankruptcy on Monday to implement that deal.

Howard Tytel also plans to resign as general counsel, according to Mitchell. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)