Feb 25 SFX Entertainment Inc Chief
Executive Robert Sillerman has offered to take the electronic
dance music festival (EDM) promoter private, valuing the company
at about $440 million.
Shares of SFX - organizer of the world's largest EDM
festival, Tomorrowland - soared as much as 26 percent to $4.66,
short of Sillerman's tender offer of $4.75 per share in cash.
"Those shareholders who are interested in remaining as
investors in the company alongside me will have the ability to
elect to keep all or part of their shares," Sillerman said.
The New York media mogul, who owns about 39 percent of SFX,
has been aggressively buying up promoters and event organizers
as he builds his dance music empire in the United States.
However, Rich Tullo, director of research at Albert Fried &
Co, dismissed Sillerman's offer as "low ball price" and "a
joke".
"You shouldn't be surprised if (the stock) ... goes much
higher than the tender offer level because there is a short in
the stock," he said.
Short interest in the stock has stayed just shy of 14
percent of SFX's outstanding shares since December, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Investors who borrow and sell shares short are betting bad
news will push prices down, allowing them to buy and return the
shares at a lower price and pocket the difference.
Tullo said SFX should have a competitive bidding process and
that concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and
Madison Square Garden Co, owner of the New York Knicks,
could be interested.
EDM and its star disc jockeys have become money spinners for
promoters and festival organizers after moving beyond clubs to
live events attended by tens of thousands of people.
Sillerman has asked that the company's board appoint a
special committee of independent directors to consider his
proposal.
SFX shares were up 25 percent at $4.63 in late morning
trading.
