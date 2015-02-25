Feb 25 SFX Entertainment Inc Chief Executive Robert Sillerman has offered to take the electronic dance music festival (EDM) promoter private, valuing the company at about $440 million.

Shares of SFX - organizer of the world's largest EDM festival, Tomorrowland - soared as much as 26 percent to $4.66, short of Sillerman's tender offer of $4.75 per share in cash.

"Those shareholders who are interested in remaining as investors in the company alongside me will have the ability to elect to keep all or part of their shares," Sillerman said.

The New York media mogul, who owns about 39 percent of SFX, has been aggressively buying up promoters and event organizers as he builds his dance music empire in the United States.

However, Rich Tullo, director of research at Albert Fried & Co, dismissed Sillerman's offer as "low ball price" and "a joke".

"You shouldn't be surprised if (the stock) ... goes much higher than the tender offer level because there is a short in the stock," he said.

Short interest in the stock has stayed just shy of 14 percent of SFX's outstanding shares since December, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors who borrow and sell shares short are betting bad news will push prices down, allowing them to buy and return the shares at a lower price and pocket the difference.

Tullo said SFX should have a competitive bidding process and that concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc and Madison Square Garden Co, owner of the New York Knicks, could be interested.

EDM and its star disc jockeys have become money spinners for promoters and festival organizers after moving beyond clubs to live events attended by tens of thousands of people.

Sillerman has asked that the company's board appoint a special committee of independent directors to consider his proposal.

SFX shares were up 25 percent at $4.63 in late morning trading. (Editing by Savio D'Souza)