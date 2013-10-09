* Raised $260 mln from IPO
* Shares fall 18 pct to a low of $10.64, valuing SFX at $857
mln
(Updates closing share price)
By Tanya Agrawal
Oct 9 Shares of SFX Entertainment Inc,
an electronic dance music festival promoter run by New York
media mogul Robert F.X. Sillerman, fell as much as 18 percent in
their debut as investors showed little interest in the
industry's fastest-growing genre.
SFX's shares opened at $13 and touched a low of $10.64 in
early trading, valuing the company at $857 million.
The company, which is yet to post a profit, raised $260
million from its offering of 20 million shares that were priced
at $13 per share, the high end of the expected range.
"The offering was priced too high given the current market
conditions. The market doesn't like companies that haven't made
any money unless they are cloud computing companies," said
Francis Gaskins, partner at IPO research company IPODesktop.com.
Sillerman is trying to bring the booming slice of the music
industry under one flag through SFX, which was revived by him
two years ago.
Electronic dance music and its star disc jockeys have become
a money spinner since expanding beyond night clubs to live
events where tens of thousands of people enjoy the fast pace and
heavy percussion.
DJs such as David Guetta, Avicii and Tiësto have helped
popularize the genre around the world with concerts featuring
such musical acts as Lady Gaga, Katy Perry and Pitbull.
But the heavily fragmented dance music industry is getting
fast saturated with several promoters such as Live Nation
Entertainment Inc and SFX trying to corner a larger
share of the festival circuit.
"Competition is always a concern in a fragmented market.
(SFX) don't have the playing field to themselves and Live Nation
is a branded competitor," Gaskins said.
Sillerman has been aggressively buying up promoters and
event organizers as he builds his dance music empire in the
United States.
Earlier this year, SFX bought Life in Color, which organizes
day-glow-paint-soaked concerts across the United States, and
music site Beatport, a major download store for dance music.
The company also purchased the North American division of
Holland-based ID&T Entertainment, the world's largest dance
music concert promoter, which included the rights to host the
Tomorrowland festival in the United States.
The purchase did not include ID&T's three-day Belgian
festival, Tomorrowland, in the news for selling out all 180,000
tickets to its 2013 event in one second. The U.S. festival is
known as TomorrowWorld.
SFX's spree of acquisitions helped it boost overall
attendance at its various concerts by 36 percent on a pro forma
basis in 2012, to 1.3 million concert-goers. (link.reuters.com/cyz63v)
The company's pro forma revenue for 2012 was $238.6 million
though it is yet to post a profit as it continues to spend on
acquisitions.
Sillerman will own 45.3 percent of the company if the
underwriters exercise the over-allotment option, valuing his
stake at more than $400 million.
MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR OPPORTUNITY
The global market directly associated with electronic dance
music is projected to be worth about $4.5 billion in 2013,
according to the International Music Summit Business Report. The
summit, held in Ibiza, a hot spot for electronic music, is a
prominent gathering of dance music professionals.
Digital track sales of dance and electronic music surged 36
percent to 53 million last year but still made up less than a
sixth of rock music sales, according to Nielsen and Billboard's
2012 Music Industry Report.
In June last year, Sillerman said he was willing to spend
more than $1 billion buying up dance music promoters and event
organizers.
Sillerman's quest echoes his business strategy from the late
1990s when his company, SFX Entertainment, consolidated a large
number of concert promoters, producers and venues and was bought
by Clear Channel in 2000 for $4.4 billion.
Sillerman also formed CKX Inc, which bought 85 percent of
Elvis Presley Enterprises, including the rock-and-roll legend's
Graceland mansion, and 100 percent of Simon Fuller's 19
Entertainment, producer of American Idol.
UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank Securities and Jefferies
are the lead underwriters on SFX's IPO.
SFX shares closed down 8.5 percent at $11.89 on the Nasdaq.
(Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)