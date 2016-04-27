ABIDJAN, April 27 Ivory Coast's Societe Generale
Bank posted a net profit of 27.02 billion CFA francs
($47 million) last year, down from 27.72 billion CFA francs ($48
million) the previous year, the company said on Wednesday in a
statement.
Revenue was 103.6 billion CFA francs ($179 million) for the
bank in 2015, up from 87.93 billion CFA francs ($152 million)
the previous year.
The company will pay a gross dividend of 5,775 CFA francs
per share, said the statement on the West Africa Bourse Website.
($1 = 579.36 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Chris Reese)