FRANKFURT, April 24 Buyout group BC Partners has
sold German transformer maker SGB-SMIT to peer investor One
Equity Partners, after failing to reach a deal to merge it with
the power transformer unit of French electrical components maker
Schneider Electric.
Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed, but two
people close to the matter said on Monday said that the company
was valued at just below 700 million euros ($759.36
million)including debt.
SGB-SMIT posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of 80 million euros on sales of 730 million
euros in 2016.
BC Partners had launched the sale of SGB-SMIT in 2016, four
years after a sale to China's State Grid was halted by political
intervention and OEP entered the auction only fairly recently,
one of the sources said.
