SHANGHAI Nov 18 The Shanghai Gold Exchange said it will raise margins on silver forwards to 18 percent from 15 percent from Monday if the silver contract hits its daily trade limit on settlement on Friday.

The exchange said it would lift daily trade limits on silver forward contracts to 15 percent from 12 percent if the contract hits limit up or down on settlement on Friday. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)