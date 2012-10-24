FRANKFURT Oct 24 SGL Group said it is
taking a 55 million euro ($71.3 million) writedown related to
delays in the delivery of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, hitting
its quarterly earnings.
The delays have made long-term contracts for components
supplied by SGL for the aircraft obsolete, the company said on
Wednesday.
It said it expects to be partially compensated by higher
volumes of the Boeing 787-9, which can only be reflected in
future earnings under current accounting rules.
Overall, SGL Group's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
in the third quarter remains positive and is expected to reach a
single digit million amount, the company said.
Boeing is years behind its initial delivery schedule on the
new light-weight, carbon-composite 787 aircraft after extensive
development delays.