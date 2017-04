FRANKFURT Nov 13 German carbon and graphite products firm SGL's chief executive Robert Koehler is to step down, handing over his position to management board member Juergen Koehler on January 1, the company said on Wednesday.

The company also said director Armin Bruch will resign by mutual agreement and leave the company at the end of the year, meaning its management board will be made up of three members. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)