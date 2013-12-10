FRANKFURT Dec 10 German carbon specialist SGL
Group, which helps make carbon fibre reinforced parts
for BMW's electric compact car i3, said on Tuesday
that up to 300 jobs would be affected by its ongoing cost
cutting programme.
Of the 150 million euros ($206 million) in annual cost
savings it aims to achieve by the end of 2015, 50 million euros
will be realised in 2013, it added.
SGL announced in September it would reduce its annual costs
by about 150 million euros by the end of 2015 as it seeks to
counter a slump at its graphite electrodes and carbon fibre
businesses.
($1 = 0.7289 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)