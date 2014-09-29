FRANKFURT, Sept 29 SGL Group, the
materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in BMW's
electric cars, plans to raise more than 260 million
euros ($330 million) in new shares to fund restructuring
measures and lower its indebtedness.
The German company plans to issue new shares equal to about
28 percent of its equity capital, with existing shareholders to
be offered seven new shares for every 25 shares held, SGL said
on Monday.
Major shareholders - Germany's richest woman Susanne
Klatten, who is also a major investor in carmaker BMW, BMW
itself and rival Volkswagen - will buy new shares to
keep their respective percentages held unchanged, it added.
The company, whose shares were down 6.5 percent at 17.34
euros by 0641 GMT, has been hit by a prolonged slump at its
graphite electrodes business, which competes with GrafTech
of the United States as well as Japan's Tokai Carbon and
Nippon Carbon.
Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that
recycle scrap metal into steel. The business has suffered as
cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global market share from
electric arc furnaces outside China.
In addition, its carbon fibres business has suffered from
low capacity use and high costs but its carbon fibre joint
venture with BMW was not affected.
The group is stepping up cost cutting measures to save more
than 200 million euros per year, up from the 150 million euros
previously envisaged.
The new shares are expected to start trading on Oct. 14,
2014. Based on a subscription price of 13.25 euros, SGL expects
gross proceeds before expenses of about 267.4 million euros.
Klatten's investment vehicle SKion currently holds 27.5
percent, while carmakers BMW and VW hold 18.5 percent and 9.9
percent, respectively, SGL said.
The company said it had no explicit signal what Voith GmbH,
which holds a stake of about 10 percent, planned to do but had
so far not received "any negative indication".
The cash call should lower the ratio of net financial debt
over its equity capital to 0.46 from 1.11 at the end of June.
