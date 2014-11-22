FRANKFURT Nov 22 SGL Group, the
materials supplier for carbon fibre reinforced parts in BMW's
electric cars, is in talks with several other
carmakers to supply carbon fibre for a wider range of automotive
components, its chief executive said.
"SGL is in talks with many manufacturers," CEO Juergen
Koehler told weekly Wirtschaftswoche on Saturday, citing the
need for lighter and more fuel efficient vehicles.
"VW, in particular through Audi and Lamborghini,
is also banking on high-volume use of carbon components. General
Motors has also hinted recently that they want to use
more carbon. Porsche is also very active," he was quoted as
saying.
He added the mooted new supply contracts were not as big as
the BMW venture. SGL set up a joint venture with BMW to make
carbon fibres for the carmaker's i3 hatchback and i8 sports car.
Uncertainty remains over the success of BMW "i" range of
electric cars, which cost BMW billions to develop. It had sold
only 10,199 i3s by end-September.
The use in cars of SGL's carbon fibres has yet to establish
itself as a sizable business. Automotive and transport
industries accounted for just 2 percent of last year's group
sales at SGL, its annual report shows.
SGL's main business is making graphite electrodes for
electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)