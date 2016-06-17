FRANKFURT, June 17 German carbon specialist SGL Group has attracted interest for its graphite electrode unit from a company held by Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that recycle scrap metal into steel. The business, which once was SGL's biggest profit driver, is losing money because cheap blast furnace steel from China is taking global market share from operators of electric arc furnaces outside China.

SGL declined to comment, while Renova was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger)