* Vekselberg's Renova seen bidding for SGL unit - sources
* Little interest from private equity groups - sources
* Shares up 4 percent
By Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 17 German carbon specialist SGL
Group has attracted interest for its graphite
electrode unit from a company held by Russian billionaire Viktor
Vekselberg, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that
recycle scrap metal into steel. The business, which once was
SGL's biggest profit driver, is losing money because cheap blast
furnace steel from China is taking global market share from
operators of electric arc furnaces outside China.
SGL's shares, which gained as much as 9 percent, were
trading 4.4 percent higher at 1456 GMT.
SGL declined to comment, while Renova was not immediately
available for comment.
SGL earlier this month completed the carve-out of the
business - known as Performance Products and which also makes
cathodes for the production of aluminium - into a self-contained
unit to pave the way for an exit.
It had asked for tentative bids for the unit by early June.
While several private equity groups - such as Triton, KPS or Sun
- spent time studying the case, they concluded that they would
not be able to turn a profit from a potential investment, people
familiar with the matter said.
Vekselberg, by contrast, was expected to bid for the unit
via investment company Renova, which has built up holdings in
Swiss industrial groups Schmolz+Bickenbach, Sulzer
and OC Oerlikon.
For Vekselberg, who has folded a number of Russian graphite
electrodes makers into a Renova division called Energoprom, a
deal would be a bet on China eventually starting to replace and
recycle ageing equipment and buildings from steel, which will
require graphite electrodes.
The division, which accounted for 40 percent of SGL's 2015
sales, was initially scheduled to be carved out by the end of
2016 but a continued slump in the global scrap metal recycling
industry prompted SGL to ramp up restructuring efforts.
SGL's main investors, carmakers VW and BMW
as well as BMW shareholder Susanne Klatten and
industrial group Voith, are mainly attracted by the future
prospects of SGL's carbon fibres, used for instance in
light-weight components for BMW electric vehicles and luxury
sedans as well as Audi's R8 sports cars.
Its other products include carbon anode materials for
batteries in Tesla cars and graphite parts for semiconductor
production gear.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)