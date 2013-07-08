* Moody's cuts rating to Ba3 from Ba2, outlook negative
* S&P cuts rating to BB- from BB, outlook negative
* Move comes after SGL's second profit warning
FRANKFURT, July 8 Credit rating agencies Moody's
and Standard & Poor's both cut their stance on Germany's SGL
Carbon and said that further downgrades could follow,
citing the company's recent profit warning.
SGL, a leading supplier to the scrap-to-steel industry,
lowered its profit guidance for the second time this year in
late June as increased competition from Asia dashed its hopes
for a recovery in the second half of the year.
Moody's said that, in addition to pricing pressure from
Asia, it expects end markets such as steel, chemicals and
microchips to remain weak, especially in Europe. The agency cut
its rating on SGL to Ba3 from Ba2, putting it three notches
below investment grade.
"SGL Carbon is very weakly positioned in the Ba3 rating
category," Moody's said in its statement, adding that there
would need to be evidence of a dramatic and sustainable
turnaround in end markets or credit metrics to avert further
downgrades.
SGL, in which carmakers BMW and Volkswagen
each hold a stake, is the world's biggest supplier
of graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces that
convert scrap steel.
S&P lowered its rating on SGL to BB- from BB, with a
negative outlook, saying that it does not expect the company's
profitability to return to previous levels in 2014 because of a
muted outlook for the steel market and overcapacity in the
graphite electrodes market.
"There is a one-in-three possibility that we could lower the
rating on SGL by one notch in the coming 12-18 months if the
company's margins and leverage do not recover in 2014," it said.
Both agencies also voiced concern that the recent profit
warning may limit SGL's ability to access its undrawn 200
million euro ($257 million) revolving credit facility.
SGL has not disclosed the terms of the financing agreement.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
