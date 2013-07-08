* Moody's cuts rating to Ba3 from Ba2, outlook negative

* S&P cuts rating to BB- from BB, outlook negative

* Move comes after SGL's second profit warning (Recasts with Standard & Poor's downgrade)

FRANKFURT, July 8 Credit rating agencies Moody's and Standard & Poor's both cut their stance on Germany's SGL Carbon and said that further downgrades could follow, citing the company's recent profit warning.

SGL, a leading supplier to the scrap-to-steel industry, lowered its profit guidance for the second time this year in late June as increased competition from Asia dashed its hopes for a recovery in the second half of the year.

Moody's said that, in addition to pricing pressure from Asia, it expects end markets such as steel, chemicals and microchips to remain weak, especially in Europe. The agency cut its rating on SGL to Ba3 from Ba2, putting it three notches below investment grade.

"SGL Carbon is very weakly positioned in the Ba3 rating category," Moody's said in its statement, adding that there would need to be evidence of a dramatic and sustainable turnaround in end markets or credit metrics to avert further downgrades.

SGL, in which carmakers BMW and Volkswagen each hold a stake, is the world's biggest supplier of graphite electrodes used in electric arc furnaces that convert scrap steel.

S&P lowered its rating on SGL to BB- from BB, with a negative outlook, saying that it does not expect the company's profitability to return to previous levels in 2014 because of a muted outlook for the steel market and overcapacity in the graphite electrodes market.

"There is a one-in-three possibility that we could lower the rating on SGL by one notch in the coming 12-18 months if the company's margins and leverage do not recover in 2014," it said.

Both agencies also voiced concern that the recent profit warning may limit SGL's ability to access its undrawn 200 million euro ($257 million) revolving credit facility.

SGL has not disclosed the terms of the financing agreement. ($1 = 0.7773 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)