FRANKFURT, March 18 German carbon specialist SGL on Wednesday ruled out breaking even after tax before 2016 but that it was on track to become profitable again in 2017 at the latest, mainly driven by cost cuts.

"We clearly can't afford to wait four or five years for positive earnings," finance chief Michael Majerus told journalists at a press conference on Wednesday. "I want to commit myself to 2016 or 2017," he said. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)