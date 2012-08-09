FRANKFURT Aug 9 Carbon specialist SGL Group
reported second-quarter earnings below expectations as
industrial customers of its Carbon Fibers & Composites (CFC)
unit put orders on hold.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined
16 percent to 36.8 million euros ($45.5 million), below the
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 37.8 million
Net income of 9.6 million euros missed the average estimate
of 16.8 million.
"We see delays in developments and projects related to the
known areas of aviation, energy and industrial applications
affecting the build-up of our CFC business," the company said on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.8093 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)