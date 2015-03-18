* Now targets 240 mln eur in cost savings
* 2014 adj EBIT 2.7 mln eur, down from 22.8 mln eur in 2013
* Flags significantly increase in net debt by end-2015
(Adds quote, background)
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, March 18 German carbon specialist SGL
Carbon stepped up cost cutting efforts again to
grapple with a difficult market for graphite electrodes used in
steel recycling.
The group on Wednesday lifted the overall savings target of
its ongoing efficiency programme to 240 million euros ($254
million), having already increase the target to 200 million from
150 million in September.
Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnaces that
recycle scrap metal into steel. The business has been suffering
as cheap Chinese blast furnace steel took global market share
from electric arc furnaces outside China.
"Chinese export-oriented steel overproduction continues to
negatively impact the electric steel industry," said the
company, which also makes carbon fibres for lightweight parts in
BMW's electric vehicles.
The cutbacks should lead to restructuring expenses in a high
single-digit million euro amount this year.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) diminished
to 2.7 million euros last year, down from 22.8 million in 2013.
SGL expects flat sales in 2015, when adjusted for currency
swings, and a significant gain in adjusted EBIT.
Planned capacity expansion at its carbon-fibre joint venture
with BMW during the first half of 2015 will contribute to a
significant increase in net debt by the end of the year, it
added.
($1 = 0.9450 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)