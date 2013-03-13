Sears says some Kmart customer credit card numbers compromised
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
FRANKFURT, March 13 Germany's richest woman, Susanne Klatten, will become head of the supervisory board at SGL Carbon, extending her influence over the carbon fibre specialist.
SGL said on Wednesday the supervisory board will ask shareholders at the April 30 annual general meeting to approve Klatten as Chairwoman. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
SYDNEY, June 1 Australian retailers enjoyed their best monthly sales in nearly three years in April after a tepid start to the year as shoppers spent more at department stores and on food.