FRANKFURT, July 30 German carbon specialist SGL
Group said it expects its full year 2012 earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to be flat due to weak demand for
industrial carbon fibers.
SGL said its carbon fibers and composites division was
facing additional delays in military and civil aviation projects
while a customer in the wind industry has shut down a major
production facility.
The division did not show the expected improvement during
the second quarter but its EBIT would remain at around the level
of 8 million euro ($9.79 million)loss posted in the first
quarter of this year, it added.
The full year division loss is expected to be higher than in
2011 compared with a previous outlook of a loss reduction, it
said.
"As a result, full year 2012 Group EBIT is now expected to
be in the range of the 2011 full year Group EBIT of 160 million
euros," it said.
SGL is due to publish its first-half results on Aug 9.
($1 = 0.8168 euros)
