ZURICH Nov 29 The world's largest
inspection services company SGS said it was in final
talks to buy a subsidiary of Chile's Centro de Investigacin
Minera y Metalrgica (CIMM) that provides technical services to
the country's mining industry.
CIMM Tecnologas y Servicios S.A, as the unit is called,
focuses on geology and mining, metallurgy, environmental
management, analytical services and industrial support,
Swiss-listed SGS said in a statement.
It did not disclose the price for the acquisition, among its
larger recent deals, which it expects to close within the next
few weeks. Analysts have been critical at what they perceive as
the slow pace of SGS's acquisition-making, and SGS in July
pledged to target larger deals in the second half of this year.
CIMM has more than 2,000 staff and revenues for 2011 are
expected to exceed $65 milllion.
"CIMM T&S will bring us new skills and will support our
expansion in Peru and Brazil" Chris Kirk, chief executive of
SGS, said in a statement on Tuesday.
SGS's activities include checking toy safety and inspecting
London's black cabs.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)