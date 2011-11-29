(Adds detail)

ZURICH Nov 29 The world's largest inspection services company SGS said it was in final talks to buy a subsidiary of Chile's Centro de Investigacin Minera y Metalrgica (CIMM) that provides technical services to the country's mining industry.

CIMM Tecnologas y Servicios S.A, as the unit is called, focuses on geology and mining, metallurgy, environmental management, analytical services and industrial support, Swiss-listed SGS said in a statement.

It did not disclose the price for the acquisition, among its larger recent deals, which it expects to close within the next few weeks. Analysts have been critical at what they perceive as the slow pace of SGS's acquisition-making, and SGS in July pledged to target larger deals in the second half of this year.

CIMM has more than 2,000 staff and revenues for 2011 are expected to exceed $65 milllion.

"CIMM T&S will bring us new skills and will support our expansion in Peru and Brazil" Chris Kirk, chief executive of SGS, said in a statement on Tuesday.

SGS's activities include checking toy safety and inspecting London's black cabs. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Mike Nesbit)