* First-half net profit of 265 mln Sfr misses forecasts
* Results include 12 mln Sfr restructuring charge
* Sales revenue up 7.2 pct to 2.857 bln Sfr
* Minerals testing sales hit by mining downturn
* Shares down more than 3 pct, biggest faller among Swiss
blue-chips
ZURICH, July 17 The world's biggest testing and
inspection company SGS missed expectations for
first-half net profit, hit by a charge for restructuring as weak
demand hit its minerals services, sending its shares down
sharply.
Net profit at the company, whose activities span from food
and toy safety to testing London's black cabs, rose 10 percent
to 265 million Swiss francs ($278.82 million) but missed average
forecasts for 293 million in a Reuters poll.
That included one-off expenses of 12 million francs
resulting from restructuring measures "in response to the
deteriorating market conditions in Europe".
"Despite this economic backdrop, SGS expects to deliver
solid top and bottom-line growth in 2013," the Geneva-based
group said in a statement as it reiterated its outlook.
Testing and inspection companies such as SGS and peers
Intertek and Bureau Veritas, which are
benefiting from increasing regulation in many sectors, have been
hit by slow growth because of the sluggish European economy and
weak global demand for minerals testing amid a downturn in the
mining sector.
Revenue at SGS rose 7.2 percent to 2.857 billion francs,
against 15.1 percent growth in last year's first half. Sales at
the minerals division - its fourth-biggest behind oil, gas and
chemicals, consumer testing and industrial services - fell by 3
percent.
The company said that steps taken to rein in costs in the
minerals unit should bear fruit in the second half, adding that
it will take further measures if the market does not pick up.
SGS shares were down 3.2 percent by 0710 GMT, the biggest
faller on the Swiss SMI blue-chip index.
"The organic revenue decline in the Minerals Services
division was more severe than expected," J.Safra Sarasin analyst
Patrick Hasenboehler said.
"A further pullback of the share price could be a contrarian
buying opportunity for the market leader in a structural growth
industry."
SGS also said that agricultural services made a slow start
to the year because of lower grain export volumes from eastern
Europe.
Britain's Intertek said in May that a sharper than expected
decline in demand for its minerals business, particularly in
Australia, Brazil and the Philippines, would drag on its profit
margin this year.
SGS announced last month that carmaker Fiat's parent company
Exor sold its 15 percent stake in SGS to Belgian
conglomerate Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.