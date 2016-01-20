ZURICH Jan 20 SGS SA is open to doing
larger-scale acquisitions but its main focus is on smaller
deals, the testing and inspection firm's chief executive said on
Wednesday.
"We have not ruled out, if the opportunity comes in the
right timing, in the right value, to go for a bigger
acquisition," Frankie Ng said on a call with analysts for the
group's full-year results. "But our main focus is really for the
bolt-on ones."
Ng has been targeting small- and medium-sized companies to
help SGS expand in new areas, including natural resources,
automotive services, air emissions testing and disposal and
transport of radioactive materials.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)