GM ceases Venezuelan operations after asset seizure
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
Oct 7 Societe Generale Securities Services (SGSS), an arm of French financial services group Societe Generale, said it had appointed Pascal Jacquemin its country head for Germany and chief executive of SGSS Deutschland KAG.
Jacquemin's appointment came into effect on Sept. 1, SGSS said in a statement.
He replaces Frederic Barroyer, who will handle other responsibilities within the group, SGSS said.
Based in Munich, Jacquemin reports to Bruno Prigent, the global head of SGSS.
Jacquemin has been with SGSS since 1998, most recently as the deputy head of its international department in Paris. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
April 19 General Motors Co said on Wednesday that it is ceasing its Venezuelan operations after its assets in the country were seized by public authorities.
SAO PAULO, April 19 Brazilian police conducted raids on Wednesday as part of an investigation of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender six years ago, the latest scandal rocking the nation's largest mortgage lender.