By Saeed Azhar and Saikat Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Nov 20 Singapore Exchange
Ltd's new corporate bond trading platform is expected
to travel a difficult road, with some traders fearing that
long-standing problems in Asia's debt market will see the bourse
struggle to make headway just like others before it.
The platform, due to launch early next year, is the first of
its kind in Asia to attempt to consolidate a range of regional
corporate debt, providing an electronic matching system that
will allow buyers and sellers to anonymously put in orders.
"For issuers to continue to come to the market, they need to
have price discovery," SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye said in an
interview for the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit this
week.
"They need to know where their bonds are traded, who owns
their bonds, how frequently it's being traded. This is what we
are trying to do with the bond trading system."
Debt trading platforms managed by exchanges are seen by some
in the industry as the way of the future amid increased
regulatory pressure to improve transparency and as banks no
longer want to hold too much inventory under post-financial
crisis capital rules.
SGX's initiative also comes at a time when corporate
issuance in Asia's emerging markets is booming as firms seek out
low-cost debt to finance business operations.
But others list a slew of potential problems, especially the
relatively small amount of corporate bonds that trade in Asia
and problems with encouraging sufficient liquidity.
"Some common problems are the buy-and-hold nature of the
investors here, fragmented markets, lack of liquidity, and those
are the very issues some of the other platforms tried to solve
but failed," said the head of fixed income trading at an Asian
bank in Hong Kong.
"SGX is not offering anything radically new here," he said,
declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to
the media.
Corporate bond issuance in dollars, euro and yen for Asia,
excluding the more developed markets of Japan and Australia, has
notched up three straight record years, climbing to $210 billion
in 2014, Thomson Reuters data shows. But at the same time, that
amount is still only 5 percent of European international
corporate bond issuance.
The bond world is also littered with failed corporate debt
trading networks. Goldman Sachs shuttered its
GSessionsplatform in 2014 while BlackRock, the world's
biggest asset manager, closed its Aladdin network in 2013 after
less than a year. Both projects were global in nature.
SGX is, however, a more neutral party than an investment
bank to run an electronic trading platform, which may help
overcome reluctance on the part of fixed income players worried
about losing proprietary information, traders say.
The bigger hurdle may be lack of liquidity, particularly
acute in Asia as many bondholders do not trade that often, and
as firms often issue in small chunks making the bonds less
appealing to institutional investors. Turnover ratios for Asian
corporate debt this year are at their lowest levels since 2004,
according to the Asian Development Bank.
Still, some participants in the fixed income market say the
bourse has a reasonable chance of making a go of it as long as
it is prepared for a long haul.
"It takes time to increase participation which will result
in better two way trading, as long as the provider has the
resources and patience to stick with it," said Bryan Collins, a
Hong Kong-based fund manager at Fidelity Investments.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Saeed Azhar; Additional
reporting by Umesh Desai, and Steve Garton at IFR in Hong Kong;
Editing by Edwina Gibbs)