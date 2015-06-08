SINGAPORE, June 8 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
appointed veteran banker Loh Boon Chye as its chief
executive to lead a revival of the bourse's fortunes that have
been marred by falling trading volume and technical glitches.
Loh, 51, who quit as head of Asia-Pacific global markets at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March more than two years after
joining, succeeds outgoing CEO Magnus Bocker who is leaving
after five and a half years at SGX. Loh was widely tipped to
take over and will start on July 14.
"Boon Chye is no stranger to SGX and his knowledge and
extensive experience in capital markets equip him well to take
SGX forward," Chew Choon Seng, SGX's chairman said in a
statement on Monday.
While Singapore is the No. 1 venue in Asia for foreign
exchange trading and has seen strong growth as a derivatives
centre, the average value of shares traded on its exchange each
day is less than that of Thailand's and trails far behind Hong
Kong's and Tokyo's.
