SINGAPORE Nov 29 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) on Tuesday named Chng Lay Chew as chief financial officer effective from December 29, filling a position that has been vacant for several months.

SGX said Chng has a 32-year track record in accounting and financial management.

"In his most recent role, he was responsible for the finance functions of DBS Group's operations in all countries outside Singapore," SGX said.

Former SGX CFO Seck Wai Kwong resigned in April to join State Street Bank & Trust. SGX Co-President Muthukrishnan Ramaswami had been covering the CFO role in the interim. (Reporting by Kevin Lim)