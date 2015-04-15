CVC taps former Sumitomo executive as Japan president
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
SINGAPORE, April 15 Singapore Exchange (SGX) is not in the process of establishing a stock trading link with the Chinese stock market, the bourse operator said on Wednesday.
There has been speculation that Singapore's stock market could be linked to that in China, fashioned after the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme to allow cross-border investment in stock markets.
"SGX is not currently in the process of establishing such a link but remains open to future collaborations which benefit our partners and shareholders," the exchange said in a statement.
Shares in SGX closed down half a percent at S$8.59, having earlier hit S$8.67, their highest in more than four years. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by David Goodman)
TOKYO, May 2 CVC Capital Partners said on Tuesday it has hired a former executive of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group as president of Japan operations.
* Says two units of Sunac China Holdings Ltd, which are Jinke shareholder's parties acting in concert, have bought 266.5 million shares in the company between Dec 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, representing 4.99 percent of total issued share capital of the company