BRIEF-First American International reports Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Announces results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
SINGAPORE Dec 29 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday it would upgrade its derivatives trading and clearing platforms to improve risk controls and lower costs for market participants.
The upgraded system, based on technology from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, will support the growth of its derivatives business, SGX said in a statement. The upgrade is scheduled for completion at the end of 2016.
Hit by lower securities trading volumes, the exchange is relying increasingly on its derivatives business, where revenue was up 4 percent in its fiscal first quarter from a year earlier.
The announcement of the system upgrade comes weeks after the bourse suffered its second technical glitch in two months.
SGX delayed the start of securities market trading on Dec. 3 citing a software issue, and in November, a power supply problem halted trading in the securities and derivatives markets for several hours. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Announces results for fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2016
* At offering price, proceeds to Onex Group will be approximately $85 million of which Onex' share will be approximately $22 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: