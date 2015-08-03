(Adds detail on technical fault, background)

SINGAPORE Aug 3 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said on Monday trading on the derivatives market was temporarily suspended in the evening due to a technical fault.

"We are investigating and will update the market as soon as possible," the bourse said, adding that the suspension happened at 7:56 p.m. Singapore time (1156 GMT).

Last year the exchange suffered two disruptions, caused by a software error and a power failure, which led to a rebuke by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the city state's central bank and the SGX's regulator,

In June, SGX had said it would invest S$20 million ($15 million) to improve its technology and that it would not raise trading fees for the time being.

In June, SGX had said it would invest S$20 million ($15 million) to improve its technology and that it would not raise trading fees for the time being.

Veteran banker Loh Boon Chye, who joined SGX as its chief executive in July after leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch, is faced with the task of improving securities trading volumes and liquidity on the bourse.