Andrew Liveris to retire from combined DowDuPont company mid-2018
May 11 Dow Chemical Co, which is merging with DuPont, said Chief Executive Andrew Liveris would retire as chairman of the combined DowDuPont company in July 2018.
SINGAPORE Aug 3 Singapore Exchange said on Monday trading on the derivatives market was temporarily suspended in the evening.
"We are investigating and will update the market as soon as possible," the bourse said, adding that the suspension happened at 7:56 p.m. Singapore time. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage: