SINGAPORE, March 13 Singapore Exchange Ltd
has announced two new tie-ups with other Asian bourses
and disclosed plans for a number of new trading products as it
tries to strengthen its position as the region's top exchange
for derivatives.
Southeast Asia's largest exchange said it has signed a deal
with Korea Exchange to explore how they can collaborate on
derivative clearing services, a move that comes as Asian
countries grapple with how to bring in global reforms to the
over-the-counter swaps markets.
The two bourses said they were looking at possible ways
their users could take advantage of each others' facilities for
over-the-counter derivatives clearing.
Regulatory reforms around the world are trying to push the
trillions of dollars in over-the-counter derivatives that are
traded every day to be centrally cleared to try to reduce the
level of risk they pose to the financial system.
Half a dozen Asian exchanges have launched, or are
launching, clearing houses, leading to concerns there will be
too many such facilities in the region. While the region has
some of the world's fastest growing economies, its derivatives
markets are still a fraction of the size of those in Europe and
London.
The move by Singapore and South Korea could ease banks'
concerns that they will either have to invest significantly in
becoming members of all of the regions' clearing houses or else
withdraw from certain markets.
The release was one of a number of announcements Singapore
Exchange made at a derivatives industry conference in Boca Raton
in Florida.
It also said it has signed an agreement with the Philippine
Stock Exchange to develop derivative products together.
Singapore is planning to launch a Philippines index futures
contract, based on the MSCI Philippines index, by the fourth
quarter of this year.
The Philippines has the best performing stock market so far
in Southeast Asia this year, rising nearly 17 percent.
Additionally, Singapore is going to start offering foreign
exchange futures in the third quarter of this year, provided it
gets the nod from the regulators.
The exchange is planning to offer trading and clearing of
futures in four currency pairs: Australian dollar/U.S. dollar,
Australian dollar/Japanese yen, Indian rupee/U.S. dollar and
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar.
"The introduction of FX futures for trading and clearing is
SGX's response to strong client demand for currency management
tools to complement its suite of highly liquid Asian equity
derivatives," the exchange said in a statement.
The bourse has also extended a licensing agreement with
index provider MSCI so investors can now trade 14 additional
indices including ones linked to Thailand and the Philippines.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)