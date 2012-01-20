SINGAPORE Jan 20 Singapore Exchange Ltd has hired Standard Chartered's Glenn Seah as its head of compliance and senior vice president effective Feb 7.

Seah will be responsible for driving SGX's compliance with local and international regulations, SGX said in a statement on Friday. At Standard Chartered, Seah was the regional head, wholesale bank compliance in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Before Standard Chartered, Seah had various roles in SGX, including head of market surveillance and enforcement. He was also a deputy public prosecutor and state counsel with the Attorney-General's chambers for many years. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Anshuman Daga)