UPDATE 2-L'Oreal set to sell The Body Shop to Brazil's Natura in $1.1 bln deal
* Natura shares fall, to finance deal via loans (Adds detail on Natura's financing, fund manager comment)
SINGAPORE, March 22 Singapore Exchange is introducing dual currency trading which will allow securities such as stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) to be traded in two different currencies.
The exchange said in a statement that Hutchison Port Holdings Trust would be the first listed security to launch dual currency units, in U.S. dollar and Singapore dollar, and will start trading on April 2. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)
* Natura shares fall, to finance deal via loans (Adds detail on Natura's financing, fund manager comment)
* Lin Longzhi has resigned as an executive director of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: