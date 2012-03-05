SINGAPORE, March 5 Singapore Exchange Ltd
(SGX) said on Monday the daily average value of
securities traded on its bourse rose 41 percent in February from
the previous month.
An average of S$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) worth of
securities were traded every day last month, up 4 percent from a
year earlier, SGX said. However, it added that turnover of
exchange traded funds declined 17 percent to S$518 million from
a year earlier.
Trading in the derivatives and commodities markets also grew
in February. Daily average volume for derivatives was up 22
percent at 323,058 contracts compared to January and 8 percent
higher year-on-year. The volume of OTC commodity contracts
cleared was flat at 24,659 contracts from a month earlier and 58
percent higher year-on-year.
($1 = 1.2511 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)