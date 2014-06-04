SINGAPORE, June 4 Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX)
has proposed new rules for secondary listings on the
SGX, as the bourse seeks more overseas names to improve trading
volume and raise its appeal for large initial public offerings.
Companies from developed markets will be exempt from
regulations such as disclosure requirements on interested party
transactions, major corporate transactions and de-listings, SGX
told reporters on Wednesday.
Singapore is a major financial centre but the city-state's
only stock exchange has long experienced low trading volumes and
weaker valuations compared with Hong Kong, which in turn has
been a deterrent for companies seeking IPOs.
Volumes have fallen even further since last year after a
crash in penny stocks - the bourse's most actively traded shares
. The crash prompted the SGX to explore measures
to halt the trading decline.
SGX said on Wednesday it proposed to relax rules for
secondary listings, conducted by companies aiming to raise their
profile and access a wider pool of investors.
"We have received feedback from market professionals, from
market participants that we are not very clear or very
transparent on how we approach secondary listings and what are
the standards and requirements that they have to meet," Mohamed
Nasser, head of issuer regulation at the SGX, told reporters.
"There is an element of uncertainty in the way we have
reviewed in the past," he said.
There are 32 companies with secondary listings on SGX,
including Prudential Plc and IHH Healthcare Bhd
. Last month, Gazprom said it was working on
obtaining a Singapore listing, possibly in July. SGX officials
declined to comment on the possible listing.
Under the new methodology, companies will be grouped under
developed or developing markets based on classifications from
index providers.
If a company has a primary listing in any of the 23
developed markets such as Australia, United Kingdom or Hong
Kong, SGX will not impose additional listing rules on the
company, thus making it easier for companies seeking secondary
listings in Singapore.
"This approach recognises that for secondary listings, the
primary regulator role and oversight lie with the exchange and
supervisory regulator in the jurisdiction of the home exchange,"
SGX said in a statement.
The bourse expects to bring in the new regulation by the
start of next year after a public consultation process. SGX is
the front-line regulator of the city-state's stock market as
well as its commercial operator.
"Perhaps you'll find interest from some of these developed
jurisdictions where we already have a handful of companies
listed," said Simon Lim, head of listings for Southeast Asia at
SGX.
SGX's total value of securities traded fell 38 percent
year-on-year to S$23.4 billion ($18.6 billion) in May
.
($1 = 1.2573 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Christopher Cushing)